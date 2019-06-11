Trending

BaseballSports June 11, 2019 Josh Mathews

In his first year at the helm of L.C. Bird High School’s baseball team, Jake Wiseman led the Skyhawks to a 10-10 record, which... Trio makes college commitments
In his first year at the helm of L.C. Bird High School’s baseball team, Jake Wiseman led the Skyhawks to a 10-10 record, which was their best season since 2009. A big part of that was three seniors – Shawn Hernandez, Jaelen Hines and Zack Kennedy – who recently signed to play in college.

Hernandez will head to Marymount University in Arlington, Hines will suit up for Virginia Wesleyan University, and Kennedy is committed to Randolph-Macon College.

A 5-foot 7-inch shortstop, Hernandez may have been small in stature but led the team with four home runs.

Hines, according to Wiseman, “made the team go this year.” He led the Skyhawks in batting with a blistering .508 mark, stole 17 bases and hit a homer. A skilled pitcher, he had a 2.49 earned run average and played excellent defense, whether on the mound or in center field.

Kennedy was the ace of the pitching staff before a season-ending elbow injury. At 6 foot 3 inches and 220 pounds, he provides a projectable frame for the Randolph-Macon pitching staff. He finished the season with a flourish, firing a no-hitter against George Wythe of Richmond.

Wiseman, who played baseball for Thomas Dale High School and graduated from there in 2010, hopes to grow the L.C. Bird program and build a winner.

