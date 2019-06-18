Trending

Detour planned on Old Hundred Road starting June 24

AnnouncementsChesterfield GovernmentTransportation June 18, 2019 Press release

A traffic detour is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, June 24, along Old Hundred Road – between Ramblewood Drive and Old Stage...

A traffic detour is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, June 24, along Old Hundred Road – between Ramblewood Drive and Old Stage Road – as part of the Old Bermuda Hundred Road Improvements Project. The detour will remain in place through the end of August.
The detour is the first phase of the road construction on Old Bermuda Hundred Road to raise a dip near the Old Stage Road intersection. Road construction will continue with alternating lane closures until the scheduled completion of construction in June 2020. Motorists can expect delays when traveling this route and are encouraged to exercise caution.
Electronic message boards have been set up to alert motorists of the detour set to begin June 24. Go to 511virginia.org for daily updates.

