Trending

Frozen Jr. coming to EDMS

ArtCommunityEntertainment June 18, 2019 Press release

scroll370
Elise Kopp, on left, and Branwyn McCormick are cast in ‘Frozen Jr,’ which the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June... Frozen Jr. coming to EDMS

Elise Kopp, on left, and Branwyn McCormick are cast in ‘Frozen Jr,’ which the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Elizabeth Davis Middle Auditorium, 601 Corvus Court. Frozen Jr. is based off of the award winning Disney cartoon and the new Broadway production with new songs and adventures added. The show stars Kopp as Elsa and McCormick as Anna along with an ensemble cast of over 20 area youth. Tickets are $5 for youth and $8 for adults. For more information, email chesterfieldchildrenstheatre@hotmail.com.

Election 2019: Carroll, Dougherty, Morrissey and Pohl win primaries

Politics Jun 18, 2019

Former state Del. Joe Morrissey surprised some when he defeated incumbent...
Focus on Petersburg brings victory: Morrissey will face his former legislative aide in November

Focus on Petersburg brings victory: Morrissey will face his former legislative aide in November

Politics Jun 18, 2019

Should he be the new senator for state Senate...
Golfers share more than just a good game

Golfers share more than just a good game

Golf Jun 18, 2019

When two people meet for the first time it...
Shamin Hotels plans to develop mixed-use site east of I-95

Shamin Hotels plans to develop mixed-use site east of I-95

Business Jun 18, 2019

Shamin Hotels, Inc., the largest hotelier in Virginia, last...

Groundbreaking scheduled

Announcements Jun 18, 2019

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts...

Detour planned on Old Hundred Road starting June 24

Announcements Jun 18, 2019

A traffic detour is scheduled to go into effect on Monday,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.