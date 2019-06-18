Frozen Jr. coming to EDMS

Elise Kopp, on left, and Branwyn McCormick are cast in ‘Frozen Jr,’ which the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June...

Elise Kopp, on left, and Branwyn McCormick are cast in ‘Frozen Jr,’ which the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Elizabeth Davis Middle Auditorium, 601 Corvus Court. Frozen Jr. is based off of the award winning Disney cartoon and the new Broadway production with new songs and adventures added. The show stars Kopp as Elsa and McCormick as Anna along with an ensemble cast of over 20 area youth. Tickets are $5 for youth and $8 for adults. For more information, email chesterfieldchildrenstheatre@hotmail.com.