Matoaca Woman’s Club scholarship

Recent Matoaca High School graudate Ashlynn Bowers was awarded the Matoaca Woman’s Club’s Rachel McEwen Scholarship for $1,000. Bowers is pictured at the club’s June 4 picnic at New Hope Baptist Church.
Former state Del. Joe Morrissey surprised some when he defeated incumbent...
Focus on Petersburg brings victory: Morrissey will face his former legislative aide in November
Politics Jun 18, 2019
Should he be the new senator for state Senate...
Golfers share more than just a good game
Golf Jun 18, 2019
When two people meet for the first time it...
Shamin Hotels, Inc., the largest hotelier in Virginia, last...
Groundbreaking scheduled
Announcements Jun 18, 2019
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts...
A traffic detour is scheduled to go into effect on Monday,...