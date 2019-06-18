New Harrowgate Elementary to get expanded gym

A $350,000 change order for construction of a new Harrowgate Elementary School was approved by the Chesterfield County School Board last week, with news...

The site of the new Harrowgate Elementary School, which includes a pond, is pictured above.

The new Harrowgate School was to be identical to the new Enon Elementary School. However, the county requested that the gymnasiums at Harrowgate, Ettrick, Crestwood and Reams elementary schools be expanded.



According to a staff report, each gym would be expanded by 3,565 square feet to accommodate community use. The cost for each expansion is estimated at $934,885, which the county would pay for, according to the staff report.



With the additions, the construction budget for Harrowgate is $27.2 million, which is largely funded through a 2013 voter-approved bond referendum of $304 million.



Harrowgate was originally supposed to be renovated, but because of a planned road (the East-West Corridor), county officials decided to rebuild the school in a different location, county supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle has said.



A fall 2020 opening date is planned.



Rainfall impact

Marginal soil conditions and the extensive level and frequency of rains last year and this year exacerbated the soil problem at Harrowgate, a staff report states. The heavy rainfall rendered marginal soils poor and previously usable soils unusable due to the amount of moisture content, which was too high to achieve structural compaction requirements for the building pad.



The extra $350,000 will go toward additional excavation along with aggregate, stone, screenings and geotextile fabric for the building pad.



A groundbreaking was held at the site of the new school at 4000 Cougar Trail in April. Since then, Oyster Point Construction demolished existing Parks and Recreation structures, completed clearing and grubbing of the site, excavation for a stormwater pond and installation of erosion and sediment control measures, and began excavation for a building pad.



Promotions

The school board last week also approved the hiring of Marcie Terry as the new principal of Meadowbrook High School, effective July 1. She replaces Joi Alexander-Lowery, who will become the district’s equity coordinator. a new position.



James Calvin Frye was hired as director of student transportation, replacing Binford Sloan, who held the position for a little over a year. Frye is currently principal of Swift Creek Middle School.