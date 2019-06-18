Shamin Hotels plans to develop mixed-use site east of I-95

Shamin Hotels, Inc., the largest hotelier in Virginia, last week announced that it plans to invest approximately $125 million in Chesterfield County through multiple...

The empty field above is where Shamin Hotels plans to build. A proposed site plan is below. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)





Shamin, which is currently developing a Residence Inn next to Johnston Willis Hospital, plans to develop a 12-acre site east of Interstate 95 adjacent to its Shamin Park, which currently houses three hotels. Plans call for a dual-branded Hampton Inn and Home2Suites, along with ancillary retail amenities that will serve its existing six Chester hotels.



Additionally, it plans to develop a destination hotel and conference center at Stonebridge, located on the southwest quadrant of Routes 150 and 60. The Stonebridge plan will include an upscale, full-service hotel and a 10,000–square-foot conference center. Retail shops, offices, entertainment and multifamily housing will round out the development. Shamin is also in preliminary discussions with a brewery to be located on site.



Shamin Hotels invested in Chesterfield County in 1979 when it purchased the Old Stage Motor Lodge in Walthall. Currently, Shamin owns and operates 10 hotels and various other developments throughout the county, representing an investment of over $150 million out of its over $1 billion investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia, a press release states.



“The … conference center will be a tremendous asset for Chesterfield County and the region,” county administrator Joe Casey said. “The county has long had a need for first-class meeting space that can accommodate the types of events that will come to the Greater Richmond region. With this facility, Chesterfield County will now be able to compete for more of those tourism dollars and have our visitors meeting, playing and staying in the county.”



The project will encompass the last major parcel at Stonebridge, the successful public-private redevelopment of the former Cloverleaf Mall. Stonebridge is home to Kroger Marketplace, a Boyd Homes luxury apartment community; the Shops at Stonebridge; and its newest neighbors, Richmond Volleyball Club and Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department’s Senior Center.



“The Economic Development Authority is proud to have been able to facilitate this successful redevelopment effort. The new hotel and conference center complex will be the ultimate finish of one of the most successful public-private development partnerships,” said Art Heinz, chairman of the Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority.



A proposed site plan shows 16,000 square feet of retail that would be accessed off of West Hundred Road (Route 10), a four-story 91,400-square-foot hotel and a two-story 24,000-square-foot office building.



An email and phone call to Craig Stechman, Shamin’s vice president of sales and marketing, were not returned.