White House visit
BusinessCommunityTravel June 18, 2019 Press release
Jimmy and Gail Davis, owners of Davis Auto Sales and Davis Off Road on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County, visited the White House on June 14 to hear about expanding health care options for small businesses through health reimbursement arrangements. The event was invitation-only.
