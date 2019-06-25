Food for the summer

The Chesterfield County Public Library’s Summer Learning Kick-off resulted in over 700 pounds of food donated to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Above, Mike Mabe,...

The Chesterfield County Public Library’s Summer Learning Kick-off resulted in over 700 pounds of food donated to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Above, Mike Mabe, library services director, on right, helped deliver the food to Kim Hill, food bank director, on June 6. (Facebook photo)