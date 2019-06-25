Richmond Brass coming to Chester

The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will present its annual “Concert in Honor of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Chester Presbyterian...

The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort is a large brass ensemble made up of trumpets, French horns, trombones, euphoniums, and tubas with percussion performing music from the 1600s through the present.

From Sousa marches to popular and patriotic favorites through the centuries, the concert promises to be an enjoyable evening for the whole family — children through grandparents!