County approves funding for ‘Superstreet’ project

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors last week approved funding for projects that would widen Route 10 to either six or eight lanes from Jefferson Davis Highway to Bermuda Triangle Road east of Interstate 95.



In addition, Meadowville Road would be widened from two to six lanes from Route 10 to Rivers Bend Boulevard.



Branscome – which is headquartered in Williamsburg – was the low bidder for the projects: one for $42.59 million and the other for $7.43 million. The company outbid Branch Civil, Curtis Contracting and Allan Myers for the larger contract – which runs from Meadowville to Bermuda Triangle roads and is known as the “Superstreet” project – and Curtis Contracting for the smaller one – which runs from Jefferson Davis Highway to Interstate 95.



Other bids ranged from $44.3 million to $50.3 million for the first project. One bid for the second was $8.5 million. Branscome’s bids were 16.8 and 34 percent above the engineer’s estimate, however.



All of the projects are scheduled to start in September, county transportation director Jesse Smith said in an email. The Superstreet Project is slated to take 30 months and the other project 12 months.



The supervisors had approved roadway design, right-of-way acquisition and advertisement of construction bids for the two portions in October 2011 and May 2013.



The plans call for modifications to crossovers and entrances along with waterline upgrades and a larger wastewater force main.



Roundabout

Supervisors also approved a $2.25 million contract with Blakemore Construction of Rockville for installation of a single-lane roundabout traffic-calming device at Matoaca and Hickory roads.



Blakemore’s bid was 27 percent above the engineer’s estimate, but lower than J.R. Caskey’s $2.48 million bid.



The roundabout is being built to address poor horizontal and vertical alignments between the two roads and to reduce crashes.

The project is slated to start in September and be finished in May.



Public hearing

The supervisors approved a public hearing for July 24 to consider restricting truck traffic on Woods Edge Road from Ruffin Mill Road to Lawing Drive.



The proposal may be tied to a rezoning request from a subsidiary of Carvana, which wants to build a car inspection site on 184 acres off Woods Edge Road.