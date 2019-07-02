Fireworks, music and more coming

Chesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Celebration, presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Credit Union, will be held Thursday, July...

Chesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Celebration, presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Credit Union, will be held Thursday, July 4, at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road.



Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.



This free, family-friendly event features musical entertainment from Shawn Fenner, the KOS Band and the Chesterfield Community Band. In addition to live music, there will be amusement areas for children and teens, and numerous food options will be available for purchase.



“People throughout the Richmond region know the July 4 event at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is not to be missed, and this year it will be better than ever,” Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley said. “Virginia Credit Union is proud to be the title sponsor for this patriotic, family-friendly event.”



“Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is excited to collaborate with Virginia Credit Union on our largest and most-attended special event of the year,” Parks and Recreation director James Worsley said. “Every year, we look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with the community.”



All event traffic must enter on Krause Road. No glass, alcohol, fireworks or pets allowed. All bags and coolers are subject to search.

For more information, go to chesterfield.gov/fireworks.