Panda Express, Popeyes on the way

Site plans have been approved for two fast food restaurants on Jefferson Davis Highway. Popeyes and Panda Express received site plan approvals on Dec....

Site plans have been approved for two fast food restaurants on Jefferson Davis Highway.



Popeyes and Panda Express received site plan approvals on Dec. 20 and March 20, respectively.



The two businesses would be located at 12131 and 12149 Jefferson Davis Highway south of a Dollar Tree store, which is located seven-tenths of a mile north of the Route 10 intersection.



Bulldozers were seen on the Panda Express site last week.



The site plans call for a 2,200-square-foot Panda Express with a 400-square-foot patio and a 3,185-square-foot Popeyes.



Both businesses would be located on a 2.44-acre parcel.



Ingenium Enterprises of Smyrna, Ga., is developing the Panda Express.



Pedro Lujan of Richpop LLC of Henrico County is developing the Popeyes.



Phone calls to the developers inquiring about when the businesses are scheduled to open were not returned.