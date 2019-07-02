Trending

Rice is VN Player of the Year

SoftballSports July 2, 2019 Josh Mathews

Want to go out with a bang your senior year? Try hitting .600. That’s why Thomas Dale High School’s softball utility player Madison Rice... Rice is VN Player of the Year

Want to go out with a bang your senior year? Try hitting .600. That’s why Thomas Dale High School’s softball utility player Madison Rice did. She is the Village News Player of the Year.

The Knights made a run to the state tournament in 2018, Rice’s junior year, and as a senior she helped guide the team to a 15-5 record. The team battled through injuries and adversity this year, and Rice proved to be a most useful player.

“Maddy had to play multiple positions this year,” coach Patrick Sweet said. “She started out at her normal position of shortstop and played third base. We needed her to catch about half our games, and she was able to do that also.”

Playing catcher is perhaps the most physically demanding position. Catchers are also tasked with handling pitching staffs. So for Rice to go from the middle infield to catching and not miss a beat offensively was an impressive accomplishment.

She finished the 2019 campaign with 31 hits, 14 singles, nine doubles, five triples and three home runs. An aggressive hitter, Sweet said that Rice has been able to hit for power to all areas of the field.

“She has grown as a player, but [also] as a leader,” Sweet said. “She led by example this year, as well as vocally.”

With all her talent, Rice is staying local for now and playing college softball at Richard Bland College. Since adding sports, the Statesmen have performed well, even winning a national championship in men’s basketball.

After two years at Richard Bland, which essentially operates as a junior college sports-wise, Rice might be able to play anywhere she wants, and figures to be a strong prospect to continue at the Division I level.

Defense Logistics Agency christens new building

Defense Logistics Agency christens new building

Community Jul 2, 2019

Officials prepare to cut the ribbon for the opening...
Soldier who suffered loss finds purpose in his children

Soldier who suffered loss finds purpose in his children

Community Jul 2, 2019

Carlos Rivadeneira Jr. grew up in the Bronx, a...
County approves grant to build hotel/conference center

County approves grant to build hotel/conference center

Board of Supervisors Jul 2, 2019

In order to attract a builder for a hotel...
Fireworks, music and more coming

Fireworks, music and more coming

Community Jul 2, 2019

Chesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Celebration, presented by...
County approves funding for ‘Superstreet’ project

County approves funding for ‘Superstreet’ project

Chesterfield Government Jul 2, 2019

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors last week approved...
Torch officials discuss megasite proposal

Torch officials discuss megasite proposal

Chesterfield Government Jul 2, 2019

Slightly more than 100 people gathered at Ironbridge Church...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.