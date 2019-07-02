Williams signs with Spurs

A common comment on the San Antonio Spurs in recent times is that they played “boring” basketball. Fans might form that opinion because San...

A common comment on the San Antonio Spurs in recent times is that they played “boring” basketball. Fans might form that opinion because San Antonio is big on defense and fundamentals.



True to form, San Antonio recently signed a defensive specialist Kenny Williams as a free agent.



Williams, a graduate of L.C. Bird High School, is the third Chester-area player to sign as a free agent with an NBA team, joining Robert Johnson (L.C. Bird/Benedictine) and Andrew White III (Thomas Dale/Miller School). Johnson spent the 2018-19 season with the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. White logged 15 games in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2017-18 season and played for the G League’s Maine Red Claws before signing overseas with Afyon Belediye in Turkey.



However, Williams’ NBA journey is just beginning.

The guard had an excellent career at Bird, scoring 1,603 points, second all-time behind Tyrese Rice. During his four years at the school, 2011-2015, the Skyhawks racked up 89 victories.



Williams was a member of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ 2017 national championship team and played well for the Atlantic Coast Conference school. Always a strong defender, Williams developed his body to compete at a higher level, and his defense was a huge factor in him starting 94 games during his sophomore through senior years.



Williams will head to the NBA Summer League with the hope of cracking the Spurs roster. While that’s a tough feat, Williams just might be the man for the challenge.