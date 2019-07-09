Festival de Musica
CommunityEntertainment July 9, 2019 Press release
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the first-ever Festival de Musica from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Bensley Park, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road.
This free, Latin cultural event features musical entertainment from Kadencia Orchestra and DJ Peluche, demonstrations of bomba dancing and drumming by Semilla Cultural, and salsa dancing by the Salsa Guy.
Numerous food options will be available for purchase.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs.
For more information, call (804) 768-7904.
Social media posts seem to have taken on added...
State approves emergency facility in Chester
Business Jul 9, 2019
It looks as if Chester may finally be getting...
Do you have a healthy gut?
Commentary Jul 9, 2019
You may have heard terms like “leaky gut,” “gut bacteria,” “healthy...
James B. Bishop likes building and fixing things. The...
Educators know that children learn to read in grades...
VSU to host Industrial Hemp Field Day
Announcements Jul 9, 2019
On Saturday, July 25, Virginia State University will host its third...