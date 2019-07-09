Trending

July 9, 2019

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the first-ever Festival de Musica from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Bensley Park, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road.
This free, Latin cultural event features musical entertainment from Kadencia Orchestra and DJ Peluche, demonstrations of bomba dancing and drumming by Semilla Cultural, and salsa dancing by the Salsa Guy.
Numerous food options will be available for purchase.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs.
For more information, call (804) 768-7904.

