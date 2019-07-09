Fried directing Mental Health Support Services

Chesterfield County has named Kelly Fried as its new executive director of Mental Health Support Services and the Chesterfield Community Services Board. She has...

With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare administration, leadership and strategic planning, Fried succeeded previous executive director Debbie Burcham, who retired at the end of June. Fried has worked in Mental Health Support Services since 1996, serving in various capacities from quality assurance coordinator to acting executive director.



Fried started July 1 at an annual salary of $140,000.



In her new role as executive director, Fried will oversee the department’s budget and operations as well as numerous internal and external committees, teams and projects.



The Department of Mental Health Support Services works very closely with county departments, public safety, Chesterfield County Public Schools and other human services agencies to do outreach in the community.



“It’s wonderful to have someone so immensely qualified and familiar with the county step into this important role,” said Sarah Snead, deputy county administrator for Human Services. “Kelly is intimately familiar with the efforts of the department and the community’s needs, so we couldn’t have asked for a more seamless transition to ensure the momentum behind these vital programs continues.”



Prior to coming to Chesterfield County, Fried worked as assistant director of health information management at Chippenham-Johnston Willis Medical Center. She holds a master of science degree in health administration and a bachelor’s degree in health information management, both from Virginia Commonwealth University.