MARJORY “PEACH” GOYNE JANSSEN

Obituaries July 9, 2019

Marjory “Peach” Goyne Janssen, 94, passed away with family by her side on June 8, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

She was born April 8, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up in Chester, Va., where she graduated from Chester High School, now Thomas Dale High School, in 1942.

She was married to Carl Andrew Janssen for 58 years. He served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and passed away in 2003.

Peach dedicated her life to her family. She will always be remembered and appreciated for the care and support she provided as an Air Force wife, mother, grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of 10.

She is survived by three of their four sons, Carl Andrew Janssen Jr., and his wife, Debbie, of Monument, Colo., William James Janssen, and his wife, Cindy, of Bennet, Neb., and Eric Goyne Janssen and his wife Mary Ellen, of Denton, Texas. Roger Alan Janssen of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away in 2015.

A memorial service will be held at Chester Presbyterian Church, Chester, Va., at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, followed by a luncheon for family and friends.

She is interred at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va., with her husband, Carl, and her son, Roger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb., where her husband, Carl, was the director for 12 years.

