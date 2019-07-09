Trending

Pilot injured in crash

July 9, 2019

A Chesterfield man was injured last week while crashing a plane at the Chesterfield County Airport.
State police responded at 8:42 p.m. July 2 to 7511 Airfield Drive.
A preliminary investigation reveals that a small, single-engine homemade plane was taxiing on the runway when it inadvertently left the ground, came back down and skidded off the runway. The plane then overturned, entrapping the pilot.
The pilot, Jake F. Labello, 69, of Midlothian, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

