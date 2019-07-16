Trending

Chesterfield supervisor named chair of Greater Richmond Partnership

July 16, 2019

The Board of Directors of the Greater Richmond Partnership, the lead regional economic development group serving the City of Richmond and counties of Chesterfield,...

The Board of Directors of the Greater Richmond Partnership, the lead regional economic development group serving the City of Richmond and counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, recently announced the appointment of Leslie T. Haley, chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, as chair of the organization.

Haley takes the helm of the GRP following Capital One’s Buck Stinson.
Sal Mancuso, senior vice president in charge of finance and procurement of Altria Group, Inc., was named vice chair.

The GRP is a public-private non-profit that markets the Richmond Region as a business location and recruits new companies to the area by targeting specific industry clusters. The board is a mixture of local elected officials and representatives of the GRP’s 120 corporate investors.

Lara L. Fritts, incoming president and CEO of the GRP, will become an officer on the board on Aug. 12, replacing Jennifer Wakefield.

In addition to Haley and Mancuso, the following are the officers and members of the GRP Board of Directors for fiscal year 2019-2020, which began July 1: John D. O’Neill Jr., general counsel, Jennifer Wakefield, interim president and CEO, and Anita Saunders, corporate secretary

In addition to Haley, public sector representatives include: Cynthia I. Newbille, president, Richmond City Council, Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Hanover County Board of Supervisors, and Patricia S. O’Bannon, Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

In addition to Mancuso, private sector representatives include: Buck Stinson, senior vice president in charge of U.S. Card Partnerships at Capital One; Bobby Ukrop, president & CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods; Charlene Whitfield, vice president in charge of distribution operations for the Power Delivery Group of Dominion Energy.

