Crater District hiring new transportation director

The Crater Commission announced that Ron Svejkovsky will be its new director of transportation planning. Svejkovsky, a Chester resident, is replacing David Hyder, who...

The Crater Commission announced that Ron Svejkovsky will be its new director of transportation planning.



Svejkovsky, a Chester resident, is replacing David Hyder, who transitioned to an engineering firm located in Raleigh, N.C., after three years of service to the Tri-Cities Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.



Svejkovsky will be responsible for overseeing the management of the Tri-Cities Area MPO, which provides oversight of transportation funding, as well as the preparation of studies that integrate all aspects of transportation planning.



Svejkovsky will work closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.



The Tri-Cities MPO serves the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George.



Svejkovsky moved to the area from Greenville, N.C., 13 years ago to work for the VDOT Richmond District. He has served as the district planning manager for VDOT, and in that capacity he has spent much of his time assisting the Tri-Cities Area MPO, Crater Planning District Commission and member localities with new and innovative approaches to transportation planning, such as SmartScale and multimodal studies as well as several analysis tools.



Svejkovsky will start his new job Monday, July 22.