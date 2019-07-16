Facelift, remodel coming to Chester shopping center?

A facelift and remodel are coming soon to the Chester Village Shopping Center, a Williamsburg consultant says. On Thursday, July 11, Karl Johnson posted...

A sign says changes are coming to Chester Village Shopping Center.

A facelift and remodel are coming soon to the Chester Village Shopping Center, a Williamsburg consultant says.



On Thursday, July 11, Karl Johnson posted signs at the shopping center, which currently features only one open business: Triple Eight Chinese restaurant.



Johnson said that a Virginia Beach company, Hillside Development LLC, is in the process of buying the property from Larry Parks LLC of Washington, D.C. The sale should close in 30 to 60 days, Johnson said.



He noted that an extensive interior remodel is planned, along with a new facade.



“I think it’s been long overdue,” Johnson said of the upgrade. He added that Hillside Development typically does a quick turnaround of properties it purchases. Once the sale closes, the remodel should take about 30 days, he said.



Johnson said the company is eyeing a “craft beer place” for the property, located at 4410 W. Hundred Road.



The property was previously a Safeway grocery store and also had an Eckerd drug store, Rite Aid, Crab Dump restaurant, Sibley’s Bar-B-Q and various hair and nail salons over the years.



Johnson declined to disclose the pending sales price.