Large canine run opens at Chester Dog Park
CommunityOutdoors July 16, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean
Dog lovers have more confined space in which to take their dogs after a large dog run opened at Chester Dog Park at Goyne Park last week.
The park – which opened a small dog run in mid-April behind Ecoff Elementary School – will add an agility course sometime this fall, according to Stuart Connick, Chesterfield County’s chief of parks planning and construction services.
Dominion Energy employee Russell Deane and Morgan Sain, a professional pet trainer at West Chester Pet Resort, are working on what to put in the agility course, Connick said. Deane and a team of Dominion Energy volunteers will be involved in installing the apparatuses.
The large dog area is 1 acre. The small dog area is a quarter-acre. The agility course will be on .15 acre.
The Chester Community Association donated $5,000 toward construction of the park, which is the county’s second.
The first was built at Rockwood Park 15 years ago.