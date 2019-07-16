Large canine run opens at Chester Dog Park

Dog lovers have more confined space in which to take their dogs after a large dog run opened at Chester Dog Park at Goyne...

Colonial Heights resident Becca Wilson took two dogs to the new large dog run at the Chester Dog Park at Goyne Park last week. Wilson – who recently relocated to the area from Florida – trains, walks and boards dogs through the ‘Rover’ app. An agility course at the dog park is scheduled to open this fall. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

The park – which opened a small dog run in mid-April behind Ecoff Elementary School – will add an agility course sometime this fall, according to Stuart Connick, Chesterfield County’s chief of parks planning and construction services.



Dominion Energy employee Russell Deane and Morgan Sain, a professional pet trainer at West Chester Pet Resort, are working on what to put in the agility course, Connick said. Deane and a team of Dominion Energy volunteers will be involved in installing the apparatuses.



The large dog area is 1 acre. The small dog area is a quarter-acre. The agility course will be on .15 acre.



The Chester Community Association donated $5,000 toward construction of the park, which is the county’s second.



The first was built at Rockwood Park 15 years ago.