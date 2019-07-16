From left, Cathy Cheely, chapter vice regent and literacy chair for the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, county supervisor Dorothy...

From left, Cathy Cheely, chapter vice regent and literacy chair for the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, county supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle and her granddaughters, and Stan Thorne, county chief of parks, are picured at R. Garland Dodd Park, which recently got a Little Free Library. The library was donated by the NSDAR. A dedication was held June 22. There are over 80,000 registered Little Free Libraries in more than 90 countries.