Police investigate drowning of 2-year-old girl

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning at a residence in the 4300 block of Lilking Court, south of Route 10 east of Harrowgate Road, on Monday, July 8.



Officers learned that a 2-year-old girl had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Other residents of the house removed the victim from the pool and performed CPR on her until officers arrived. Rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday, July 10.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.