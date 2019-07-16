Shelter dogs are on patrol for adoptions

Chesterfield County shelter dogs aren’t waiting for potential dog owners to come to them, they are taking matters into their own paws and have...

Sgt. James Kuzik and Hero made friends at Rockwood Park. (Courtesy Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield County shelter dogs aren’t waiting for potential dog owners to come to them, they are taking matters into their own paws and have hit the streets on PAWtrol.



“As part of our Community PAWtrol program, shelter dogs who are available for adoption join our community policing officers on patrol,” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said. “The dogs wear yellow accessories that make it clear they’re available for adoption.”

The program began in February, she said.



“Hero, the first pup who went out with an officer as part of the program, was adopted at their first stop of the day,” she said. “All of the pups who went on PAWtrol have been adopted.”



The program is a lot of fun for the officers. “They’ve had great interactions with community members who approached to interact with and ask questions about their canine companions,” Caroon said. “We received very positive feedback from the community. The community thinks it is a very creative, innovative approach to encourage adopting.”



In addition to the public having a chance to view the dogs without having to visit the shelter, the dogs have an opportunity to socialize with the public and get a break from being in the shelter.



Caroon said there have been numerous adoptions because of the program.



Does Chesterfield Animal Services plan on continuing the program? “A definite yes!” she said.



For more information on Chesterfield Animal Services, go to chesterfield.gov and click on “Animal Services Unit.”