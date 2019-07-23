Trending

Arts center project underway

ArtChesterfield GovernmentCommunityEntertainment July 23, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

scroll388
Workers were busy last week preparing a second parking lot south of the Chester Library. Work is slated to begin Sept. 1 on the... Arts center project underway

Workers were busy last week preparing a second parking lot south of the Chester Library. Work is slated to begin Sept. 1 on the site of the new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts on the north side of the library. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Stonewalled: Smith continues to offer help

Stonewalled: Smith continues to offer help

Commentary Jul 23, 2019

Last November, Richard Smith and his wife, Monique, installed...
Leonard finally has an opponent: Independent Kersey running for sheriff

Leonard finally has an opponent: Independent Kersey running for sheriff

Chesterfield Government Jul 23, 2019

Rahn Kersey is a man of many parts. The...
Cinema Cafe on the way

Cinema Cafe on the way

Community Jul 23, 2019

A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads...
New townhomes slated for Chester

New townhomes slated for Chester

Economic Development Jul 23, 2019

A new townhome community is coming to Chester. Barney...
Girls are like diamonds: Woman writes leadership training guide and book for teen girls

Girls are like diamonds: Woman writes leadership training guide and book for teen girls

Community Jul 23, 2019

A Hopewell resident with roots in Chester has written...
Carvana on hold after Planning Commission deadlocks

Carvana on hold after Planning Commission deadlocks

Chesterfield Government Jul 23, 2019

A Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting that ended around...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.