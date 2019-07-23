New townhomes slated for Chester

A new townhome community is coming to Chester. Barney and Kyle McLaughlin, father and son, have teamed up on The Village Townhomes. Dirt was...

A view of from Lee Street last week.

A rendering of the townhomes.

A new townhome community is coming to Chester.



Barney and Kyle McLaughlin, father and son, have teamed up on The Village Townhomes.



Dirt was recently turned on the project, located at 4513 and 4519 Lee St., and Kyle said footers would be dug this week.



The first of four townhomes, including a model home, should be complete within 90 to 120 days, he said. The remaining homes will be built as demand requires.



The 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story homes will average around 1,500 square feet and range in price from $214,900 to $224,900.



Kyle, who owns McLaughlin Homes construction company and has been in the business for 14 years, called the project “a pretty unique offering due to proximity to the Chester Village Green and performing arts center,” the latter which should be complete sometime next year.



The townhomes will feature granite countertops with open floor plans. Monthly homeowners association maintenance fees are $140, according to a listing for one of the homes on what’s being called Josephine Lane. The fee covers exterior and yard maintenance and trash removal.



Kyle noted that his dad, who owns McBar Realty, has been in the business for 30-plus years. Some of his projects include: Village Woods, Holly Trail, Fountain Square Apartments and River Crest.



According to county records, the two parcels, which are part of the Nunnally’s Addition, were purchased Jan. 18, 2018, from the Graves family for $165,000.