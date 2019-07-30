Craft brewery opening inside Molly’s Bicycle Shop

Something’s brewing in Chester, literally. Louis Scheer recently opened a craft beer brewery in Molly’s Bicycle Shop. The brewery – officially known as Molly’s...

Louis Scheer holds a tap handle built by Chad Ritter. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Louis Scheer recently opened a craft beer brewery in Molly’s Bicycle Shop.



The brewery – officially known as Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery and named after one of Scheer’s dogs, an Australian Shepherd who was deaf and mostly blind due to a birth defect – offers six brews at 4515 W. Hundred Road.



Scheer – who purchased the bike shop in 2013 when it was located at 2135 E. Hundred Road in Hopewell – said he “grew up in the business.” His dad was a bicycle mechanic and worked at two bicycle shops in San Diego and owned one in Carson City, Nev.



Scheer worked for fire departments in San Diego and Lake Tahoe for 12 years or so and for a manufacturing business in San Diego for nine years. He lived in Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth for about a year each, but said he got tired of working for other people.



“I was looking at two bike shops for sale; one in Chesterfield and one in California,” he said. The one in California had an offer on it, so he went for the one in Virginia. “This was just a hole in the wall,” he said, adding that he invested his savings ($30,000) into it in 2013. He relocated the business to Chester in 2016.



“Growing up in the [bicycle] shop, it was a barber-shop feel, hanging out after a haircut. I wanted that back,” he said. “I wanted a bike shop, coffee shop and brewery.”



The coffee shop aspect will come later.

It’s about community, a place where families can be, he said.



Scheer – who has five employees, including his sister Sherry Kelly – plans to offer outdoor seating behind the business with a dog run and grassy area where kids can play.



Chad Ritter is the head brewer. Ritter – who is also opening a brewery on his farm – made the bar countertop and the tap handles.



Molly’s offers a West Coast and East Coast IPA (India Pale Ale), blonde and brown ales, a chocolately stout, and a wit, or white, flavored beer. Scheer hopes to add a gluten-free beer.



The brewery will generally be open from mid-to-late afternoons into the evening hours Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (804) 530-9022.



Editor’s note: Dancing Kilt Brewery plans to open at 12912 Old Stage Road, and Hillside Development of Virginia Beach plans to open a “craft beer place” at 4410 W. Hundred Road in the Chester Village Shopping Center.