Medical center, auto service, townhomes on the way

The hustle and bustle of development in eastern Chesterfield County continues, with an auto service center recently opening next to O’Reilly Auto Parts.



Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers opened at 11231 Iron Bridge Road in May, an employee said.



A certificate of occupancy was issued July 15 for a Better Meds medical office, but as of Friday, July 26, the business had not opened yet. A call to the developer, Stanley Shield LLC, was not returned by deadline.



According to county documents, the Better Meds facility is a one-story, 6,200-square-foot building located on 1.1 acres at 11380 Iron Creek Road in front of Primrose School, an early childhood education center.



A sign for an ExxonMobil gas station and Sam’s Xpress car wash is located between Express Oil Change and Better Meds along the east side of Iron Bridge Road, but the county Planning Department did not have a site plan as of Friday. Sam’s Xpress of Matthews, N.C., could not be reached by deadline.



Rivers Bend townhomes

Thirty-eight townhomes are planned for Rivers Bend Boulevard and Kingston Drive at Prestonfield Drive, a county Planning Department official said.



A Ryan Homes representative said the opening date for Blalock at River’s Bend is Aug. 10. At that time, three townhomes will be available for sale, including a model home.



The 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath homes include a one-car garage. The size of each two-story townhome ranges from 1,500 to just under 1,800 square feet.



Granite countertops and a patio come with each home.

Sale prices start at $239,000.



A subdivision plan for the 2.64-acre site was approved by the county on May 3.