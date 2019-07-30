Repurposing Beulah Elementary: Parks and Rec to get new admin offices

A new office for Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation staff is in the works. On July 16, the county Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...

A new office for Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation staff is in the works.



On July 16, the county Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval for a conditional use permit to convert the old Beulah Elementary School at 4216 Beulah Road into government offices.



County parks official Stuart Connock said the department is excited to have the opportunity to reuse the school, which became vacant when a new Beulah Elementary opened at 5441 Beulah Road last fall.



Connock said the county plans to convert part of the old school into offices for 35 Parks and Rec employees and increase the available parking spaces from 78 to 230 to allow for greater access to the adjacent park, which will be known as Beulah Park.



He said the county plans to build a new gymnasium and multipurpose rooms at the old school, which is located on a 16.6-acre site. In addition, the county’s therapeutic recreation unit will be housed in the building. Previously it was mobile and used whatever county facilities were available, Connock said.



The target completion date is June 2021. What is not used for office and recreation space will be torn down.



Plans for the park include lighted sports fields and courts, along with a playground, pavilion and walking path.



The cost of the project is estimated at $7.88 million.

Parks and Rec moved temporarily in mid-May from 6801 Mimms Loop to 12140 Harrowgate Road, the former home of the Chester Library. At that time, Sharon K. Entsminger, Parks and Rec marketing and communications supervisor, said the administration office should be at the Harrowgate Road location for about two years.



New Cogbill Road park

Also at the July 16 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended approval for a 212-acre park at 6700 Cogbill Road.



The county-owned land, which is zoned agricultural, could include basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad and playground, plus walking and biking trails, picnic areas, a dog park and open play areas.



Trails would connect to the adjacent Land O’ Pines neighborhood via Obisque Drive, Folkstone Drive and Manatee Road, the latter of which is unpaved.



Community meetings were held in January, May and November last year for the purpose of obtaining input.



Some $150,000 has been set aside by the county to install gravel parking spaces and trails.