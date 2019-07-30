Supervisors asks VDOT for truck restriction on Woods Edge Road

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a truck restriction for Woods Edge Road last week. Residents of the area requested the restriction...

Residents of the area requested the restriction in conjunction with a zoning case filed by Carvana for 184 acres on the northwest side of the road where the Tempe, Ariz.-firm wants to build a car inspection site. (The Planning Commission deadlocked 2-2 on the case July 16 because commissioner Peppy Jones was absent.)



County transportation director Jesse Smith said the county requested the same truck restriction previously, which was turned down by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 2015.



Last week, Smith said he’s optimistic that VDOT will approve the request this time, noting that significant changes have occurred on area roads that a truck driver could use in lieu of using Woods Edge Road. Smith noted that a traffic light has been installed at Jefferson Davis Highway and Old Bermuda Hundred Road, for example. Smith has said that VDOT would likely reach a decision within 90 days of supervisors’ approval.



When questioned about enforcement, Smith said police enforce any such restriction, but added that it’s difficult to enforce.



Freddie Boisseau, who lives on Ruffin Mill Road, said that road has trucks come down it even though they aren’t supposed to. “I wish them better luck on their end than we’ve had,” he said, referring to Woods Edge Road residents.