Trending
Historical society meets at historic bank Historical society meets at historic bank

Historical society meets at historic bank

ClubsCommunityHistory August 6, 2019 Press release

scroll393
By Carelyn Sheppard The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia held its annual meeting Sunday, July 28, at the historic Violet Bank in Colonial Heights.... Historical society meets at historic bank
A cucumber tree is pictured outside the Violet Bank Museum, 303 Virginia Ave. in Colonial Heights.

By Carelyn Sheppard

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia held its annual meeting Sunday, July 28, at the historic Violet Bank in Colonial Heights.

The meeting was followed by a tour of the historical property Violet Bank, which was part of the 144 acres purchased by Thomas Shore in 1775. It was the first recorded settlement in Colonial Heights.

The original mansion burned, but the structure built in 1815 is today a fascinating museum with a wealth of history all its own. Lafayette was there on two separate occasions. During the Civil War, Gen. Robert E. Lee had his headquarters there during the Siege of Petersburg from June to September 1864. Lee was at Violet Bank when he got the news of the Battle of the Crater on June 30 of that year.

Violet Bank Museum has artifacts and educational displays of many historically significant events. A magnificent Magnolia acuminata on the property was planted in 1718 and is the second-largest cucumber tree in the world.

After the wonderful tour and history lesson, the CHSV event concluded with an ice cream social.

A benefit concert, coming up Aug. 23 at Westchester Commons, is always a popular event and good time where one may consume libations of local craft beer and listen to good music.

The historical society’s new board members are: Nicholas Carico, David Limmer and Russ Lescault. Their terms of membership are three years.

Historical society meets at historic bank

Historical society meets at historic bank

Clubs Aug 6, 2019

By Carelyn Sheppard The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia...
Dedication: ‘Fully-sworn’ auxiliary police officers work without pay

Dedication: ‘Fully-sworn’ auxiliary police officers work without pay

For the Record Aug 6, 2019

It takes a lot of dedication to be an...

Chesterfield wins achievement awards for counties

Chesterfield Government Aug 6, 2019

Last week, the Virginia Association of Counties named Chesterfield County the...
New principal on board at Meadowbrook High School

New principal on board at Meadowbrook High School

Schools Aug 6, 2019

Meadowbrook High School has a new principal: Marcie Terry....
PC recommends denial of group home

PC recommends denial of group home

Board of Supervisors Aug 6, 2019

A conditional use permit request for a group care...
Four more years? Sheriff Leonard touts his accomplishments

Four more years? Sheriff Leonard touts his accomplishments

Chesterfield Government Aug 6, 2019

Although he says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.