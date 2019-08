Recently deceased

BENNETT, Sally Marie, 69, of Chester. BENTLEY, Mary Elizabeth, 56, of Chesterfield. ELLIS, Sydney Whiting, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Bobby D. Ellis. FARMER, William R., 84, of...

BENNETT, Sally Marie, 69, of Chester.

BENTLEY, Mary Elizabeth, 56, of Chesterfield.

ELLIS, Sydney Whiting, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Bobby D. Ellis.

FARMER, William R., 84, of Chesterfield, a National Guard veteran, husband of Patricia Farmer.

FLETCHER, Raymond Lawrence, 56, of Chesterfield.

FORD, Keith Nolan, 68, of Chester, husband of Rebecca Ford.

GERRING, Michael W., 83, of North Chesterfield, husband of Jane Gerring.

GREGORY, Wesley Robert, 27, of Chesterfield.

HOWELL, Pamela Morgan, 69, of Chesterfield.

HULETTE, Layton T., 73, of Chesterfield, husband of Elizabeth Hulette.

JONES, William, 74, of Chesterfield.

KENDRICK, Linda, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of Dennis Kendrick.

MIDDLETON, Eugenia Russell, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of Clarence H. Middleton.

MORREY, Anne Ryder, 87, of Chesterfield.

REDD, Warren Littleton, 85, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Mary Kay Gallasch Redd.

ROOK, John B., 84, of Chester.

SCHREFFLER, Ferne LaRue Ankeny, 100, of Chester, widow of Robert Z. Schreffler.

TYLER, Barbara Ann, 80, of Chesterfield, widow of Ernest Tyler.

WALKER, Carlton Jack, 86, of South Chesterfield.

WALTERS, Mary Louise Owen, 88, of Chesterfield.

WESTERMANN, James David, 38, of North Chesterfield.