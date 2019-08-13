Trending

County utilizing mobile playground unit

Chesterfield GovernmentOutdoors August 13, 2019 Press release

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation recently used a $30,000 grant to purchase a mobile playground unit.

The unit was delivered Aug. 5 and was used the next day during National Night Out at Bensley Park.

The play space grant was provided by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Co.

This investment supports NRPA’s and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million kids and families with greater access to play. Agencies with the most innovative and impactful project ideas were chosen to receive grants to build their projects.

“We are very excited to receive this funding,” Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation director James Worsley said. “This opportunity demonstrates what can happen when Chesterfield partners with organizations that share our commitment to the community. We are looking forward to expanding the world of play to all areas of Chesterfield County with our new ‘Rec-n-Roll’ mobile playground.”

