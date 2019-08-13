Trending

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

For the RecordPolice August 13, 2019 Becky Wright

A July 25 crash closed Beach Road for over two hours, tied up traffic and resulted in five summons for the driver. Around 2:26... Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash
A July 25 dump truck crash. (Billy Spivey)

A July 25 crash closed Beach Road for over two hours, tied up traffic and resulted in five summons for the driver.

Around 2:26 p.m., a dump truck-trailer crashed on Beach at Second Branch Road, overturning onto its roof and catching fire. A load of logs and debris that was being hauled spilled.

The driver and three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape with minor injuries.

The dump truck and trailer were tagged for farm use only, which resulted in charges being filed.

“The driver, Larkie D. Barker, 62, of the 10500 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was issued a total of five summonses: one for reckless driving; two for improper use of farm tags (one for the truck and one for the trailer); and two for no state inspection (one for the truck and one for the trailer),” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

To be legal, farm use tags can be used only when: on a farm, going to and from a farm, going to and from a feed store, going to and from a farm supply store and going to and from a vehicle parts store/repair shop within a reasonable distance.

“In this case, the investigation indicates the driver wasn’t doing any of that,” Caroon said.        

Fire and EMS crews from Winterpock and Cloverhill fire stations responded. A special water tanker unit was dispatched to assist with the fire.

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

A July 25 crash closed Beach Road for over...
Police investigating assault of local attorney

Police investigating assault of local attorney

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the apparent assault of...
Some boaters rocked by change in tax assessments

Some boaters rocked by change in tax assessments

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

The Chesterfield Commissioner of the Revenue has changed the...
Dupler to retire from county

Dupler to retire from county

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

After 28 years, Chesterfield County’s deputy administrator for community...
KATHRYN DALE SHOCKLEY

KATHRYN DALE SHOCKLEY

Obituaries Aug 13, 2019

Kathryn Dale Shockley, 64, of Chester, passed away Aug....

Explosion rocks Fiorucci Foods

Fire & EMS Aug 13, 2019

Employees at the Fiorucci Foods plant in the 1800 block of...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.