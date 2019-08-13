Explosion rocks Fiorucci Foods

Employees at the Fiorucci Foods plant in the 1800 block of Ruffin Mill Road had quite a scare when an explosion occurred July 26,...

Employees at the Fiorucci Foods plant in the 1800 block of Ruffin Mill Road had quite a scare when an explosion occurred July 26, sending flames into the air and shaking the building.



It began at 5:41 a.m. when a compressor in a boiler room ruptured and caused an explosion, Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said.

“The blast doors above the boiler room were blown open,” he said.



Employees were able to evacuate safely while fire and rescue crews were on the way.



Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a heavy flow of smoke coming from the building.



Because of the size of the building, dispersing the smoke required large fans to assist with ventilation.