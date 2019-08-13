Trending

Obituaries August 13, 2019 Press release

Kathryn Dale Shockley, 64, of Chester, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 20 years, James “Jimmy” Shockley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 and Monday, Aug. 12, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Chester Chapel. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

A July 25 crash closed Beach Road for over...
Police investigating assault of local attorney

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the apparent assault of...
Some boaters rocked by change in tax assessments

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

The Chesterfield Commissioner of the Revenue has changed the...
Dupler to retire from county

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

After 28 years, Chesterfield County’s deputy administrator for community...
Obituaries Aug 13, 2019

Explosion rocks Fiorucci Foods

Fire & EMS Aug 13, 2019

Employees at the Fiorucci Foods plant in the 1800 block of...
