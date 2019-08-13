Police investigating assault of local attorney

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the apparent assault of a local attorney last week. The attorney’s name is George H. Edwards, according to another...

The office building at 10106 Krause Road. (Google)

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the apparent assault of a local attorney last week.



The attorney’s name is George H. Edwards, according to another local attorney.



Police issued a press release about the alleged assault of a man in a hallway of an office building in the 10100 block of Krause Road south of Iron Bridge Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The call came in about 5:45 p.m., Lt. Brad Conner said.



A person notified police that the injured man was found on the floor with significant injuries to his face. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Conner said.

As of Friday morning, the victim was in critical but stable condition, Conner said.



Police have only been able to conduct a limited interview with the victim, Conner said.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Conner said, “It does not appear that the victim was targeted due to his employment status as a lawyer. Police still do not have a suspect description.”

Sheriff Karl Leonard said that extra security was provided for Chesterfield County Circuit Court Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. “for a short period immediately after the assault occurred because at the time the circumstances were still unraveling. Soon after however, we felt there was no reason to continue with it.”