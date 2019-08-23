Trending

Crash on Varina-Enon Bridge

CommunityFor the RecordPolice August 23, 2019 Press release

scroll398
It was a close call on the Varina-Enon Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when a pickup truck hauling a machine jackknifed and crashed. Corrine... Crash on Varina-Enon Bridge

It was a close call on the Varina-Enon Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when a pickup truck hauling a machine jackknifed and crashed. Corrine Geller of the Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 18. “The backhoe the truck was towing fell off the trailer and into the travel lane.” Geller said. “The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.” (Billy Spivey photo)

Crash on Varina-Enon Bridge

Crash on Varina-Enon Bridge

For the Record Aug 23, 2019

It was a close call on the Varina-Enon Bridge...
My fair lady: White is ready for county fair

My fair lady: White is ready for county fair

Community Aug 23, 2019

Brenda White has a pretty fair idea of what’s...

Contract approved for new Ettrick Elementary School

Schools Aug 23, 2019

A $24.57 million contract for construction of a new Ettrick Elementary...
Chester woman gets help publishing children’s book

Chester woman gets help publishing children’s book

Community Aug 23, 2019

Dasha Dent had a close relationship that ended badly....

‘Holmes and Watson,’ an intelligent mystery

Community Aug 23, 2019

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The great...
Local students learn theater skills at summer camp

Local students learn theater skills at summer camp

Community Aug 23, 2019

Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s annual summer performance camp ran...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.