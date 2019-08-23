It was a close call on the Varina-Enon Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when a pickup truck hauling a machine jackknifed and crashed. Corrine...
It was a close call on the Varina-Enon Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when a pickup truck hauling a machine jackknifed and crashed. Corrine Geller of the Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 18. “The backhoe the truck was towing fell off the trailer and into the travel lane.” Geller said. “The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.” (Billy Spivey photo)
Crash on Varina-Enon Bridge
