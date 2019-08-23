‘Holmes and Watson,’ an intelligent mystery

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But...

The great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But as Holmes’ body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have since come forward to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of the mad men is the real Sherlock Holmes.



Opening Sept. 14, “Holmes and Watson” runs through Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays. Select matinee times are at 2:30 pm.



Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain. Reservations are required to dine. A “pay-what-you-can performance” is Sept. 12. Reserved tickets are $40. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.