Trending

‘Holmes and Watson,’ an intelligent mystery

CommunityEntertainment August 23, 2019 Press release

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But...

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed.

The great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But as Holmes’ body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have since come forward to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of the mad men is the real Sherlock Holmes.

Opening Sept. 14, “Holmes and Watson” runs through Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays. Select matinee times are at 2:30 pm.

Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain. Reservations are required to dine. A “pay-what-you-can performance” is Sept. 12. Reserved tickets are $40. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.

My fair lady: White is ready for county fair

My fair lady: White is ready for county fair

Community Aug 23, 2019

Brenda White has a pretty fair idea of what’s...

Contract approved for new Ettrick Elementary School

Schools Aug 23, 2019

A $24.57 million contract for construction of a new Ettrick Elementary...
Chester woman gets help publishing children’s book

Chester woman gets help publishing children’s book

Community Aug 23, 2019

Dasha Dent had a close relationship that ended badly....

‘Holmes and Watson,’ an intelligent mystery

Community Aug 23, 2019

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The great...
Local students learn theater skills at summer camp

Local students learn theater skills at summer camp

Community Aug 23, 2019

Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s annual summer performance camp ran...
Woodland Pond swim team graduates

Woodland Pond swim team graduates

Sports Aug 23, 2019

These members of the Woodland Pond swim team have...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.