Local students learn theater skills at summer camp

From left, front row, Molly Ford, Brylee Bates, Atticus McDaniel, Keely Savasta, Javion Spurell, Shelby Grubbs, Iyannah Campbell; middle, MacKenzie Geist, Coleman Smith, Vincent Hicks, Kyleigh Aston, Sophia Takacs, Isabella Koontz, Nicholas Clinger; back, Amelia Crittendon, Molly Gilhool, Maddie Hofman, Taliyah Steele, Tyler Adcock, Matthew

Front, from left, Maddie Hofman, Molly Gilhool, Isabella Koontz, Iyannah Campbell, Shelby Grubbs and Molly Ford; back, Kyleigh Aston, MacKenzie Geist, Taliyah Steele and Sophia Takacs.

Twenty-three students learned hands-on 21st Century Skills by producing and starring in their own show: Hairspray, Jr. The Mill held public performances showcasing the students’ work on a positive message of diversity and inclusion for packed houses Aug. 9 and 10.



Over the three-week summer day camp, area kids ages 10 to 15 learned how to stage a professional play, auditioned for all the roles, rehearsed, and finally presented their Broadway-style, family-friendly production.



Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, Hairspray, Jr. brings celebrates diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor.



The students, some of whom were new to the performing arts, spent camp days working together to learn lines, blocking, dance moves, vocal projection, set design and construction, costuming, and makeup, in order to become the characters in the show. A team of local professionals taught and guided the students throughout camp.



This summer’s director and acting coach was Jeff Clevenger; musical director was Emily Hall; choreographer was Rebecca Wegar; and lighting and sound design was by Jason “Blue” Herbert.