Fair fun
Community August 27, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean
A girl enjoys a ride at the Chesterfield County fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 31.
Police seek bank robbery suspect
For the Record Aug 27, 2019
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the...
Police charge woman in stabbing incident
For the Record Aug 27, 2019
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred...
Chesterfield Police recently arrested a man in connection with...
Alicia Amsler knows far more about mental illness and...
The Chesterfield County Planning Commission gave a unanimous approval...
It was a refreshing experience. Last week I was...