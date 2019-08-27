Trending

Former Bird AD, coach charged with embezzlement

August 27, 2019

Chesterfield Police recently arrested a man in connection with felony embezzlement that occurred at L.C. Bird High School.

David Wayne Bedwell, 48, used school purchase orders to purchase approximately $5,000 worth of equipment and other items, which he allegedly took with him to Henrico upon being hired as the head coach at Hermitage High School in February.

Bedwell, of the 2100 block of Hunters Mill Road in Powhatan, was employed as the athletic director at L.C. Bird High School when the purchases were made, police said. The items were recovered and returned to L.C. Bird High School.

Bedwell won three straight state championships as coach of L.C. Bird’s football team from 2012-2014 and helped Henrico finish runner-up in 1999. He was a head coach in the Richmond area for 20 seasons — 17 at Bird and three at Henrico — but stepped away from coaching after the 2016 season to become the athletic director at Bird. His 203 football wins are fifth-most in the Richmond area and the most among active coaches.

Bedwell was arrested Aug. 22 on two counts of embezzlement. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

