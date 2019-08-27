Police charge woman in stabbing incident

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Police...

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.



Police responded to the 3700 block of Cannington Drive, east of Hopkins Road, for a report of a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the roadway with a knife. It was later determined that the woman with the knife had feloniously assaulted someone. Police received additional information that the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect and the victim are known to one another.



Police said that the suspect in the stabbing has been taken into custody and identified as Cheryl M. White, 40, of the 13000 block of Nash Road. She was charged with malicious wounding.