Trending

Police charge woman in stabbing incident

For the RecordPolice August 27, 2019 Press release

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Police... Police charge woman in stabbing incident
Cheryl M. White

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Cannington Drive, east of Hopkins Road, for a report of a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the roadway with a knife. It was later determined that the woman with the knife had feloniously assaulted someone. Police received additional information that the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect and the victim are known to one another.

Police said that the suspect in the stabbing has been taken into custody and identified as Cheryl M. White, 40, of the 13000 block of Nash Road. She was charged with malicious wounding.

Police seek bank robbery suspect

Police seek bank robbery suspect

For the Record Aug 27, 2019

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the...
Police charge woman in stabbing incident

Police charge woman in stabbing incident

For the Record Aug 27, 2019

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred...
Former Bird AD, coach charged with embezzlement

Former Bird AD, coach charged with embezzlement

For the Record Aug 27, 2019

Chesterfield Police recently arrested a man in connection with...
‘Tell me more’ Chester businesswoman helps divert would-be suicide victims

‘Tell me more’ Chester businesswoman helps divert would-be suicide victims

Events Aug 27, 2019

Alicia Amsler knows far more about mental illness and...
Wheels turning for Carvana facility, Torch, Farrish

Wheels turning for Carvana facility, Torch, Farrish

Chesterfield Government Aug 27, 2019

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission gave a unanimous approval...
Caleb’s Corner: Creating memories in Northwest Montana

Caleb’s Corner: Creating memories in Northwest Montana

Community Aug 27, 2019

It was a refreshing experience. Last week I was...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.