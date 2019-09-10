Trending

Back to school

Back-To-SchoolCommunitySchools September 10, 2019 Danielle Ozbat

Dale District school board member John Erbach visits with students at O.B. Gates Elementary during their first day of school, Sept. 3. (Danielle Ozbat... Back to school

Dale District school board member John Erbach visits with students at O.B. Gates Elementary during their first day of school, Sept. 3. (Danielle Ozbat photo)

FBC Centralia hosting auditions for Christmas play

Church Events Sep 10, 2019

Auditions for the musical, “Christmas: The Untold Story,” will be held...
‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

Community Sep 10, 2019

He’s Chester’s “Man of Steel.” Ryland Tinnell, 77, has...
Candidates discuss Carvana development

Board of Supervisors Sep 10, 2019

Last week, Republican Jim Ingle and Democrat Murtaza Khan...

17 cats die in house fire

Fire & EMS Sep 10, 2019

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire...
Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Health Sep 10, 2019

Accumulating miles on foot around Chester is just one...
Garden Club’s installs new officers

Clubs Sep 10, 2019

The Chester Garden Club recently installed new officers for...
