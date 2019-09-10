Trending

Community meal: Local church continues offering free suppers twice a month

Church EventsCommunity September 10, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

front811
Chester Baptist Church offers some food and fellowship twice a month. The congregation has been hosting free evening dinners on the first and third... Community meal: Local church continues offering free suppers twice a month
Shirley Wright cuts cake before last week’s Community Fellowship Supper. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Chester Baptist Church offers some food and fellowship twice a month.

The congregation has been hosting free evening dinners on the first and third Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from September through May since 1999.

This year the church decided to change the name from “companion dinners” to “community fellowship suppers.”

The dinners averaged 45 last year, but the church is hoping to attract as many as 75.

“We thought it would get more attendance,” Wright said, referring to the name change. She speculated that some could have thought that one needed to bring a companion to participate. That’s not the case.

The suppers are for any age, although probably 70 percent are senior citizens, she said.

Wright, who started helping several years ago, comes up with menus and themes for each meal and spends two days shopping and two days preparing for them each month.

Her cooks include Tanya Mahaffey, Lillian Massey and Sandra Bartle. Several men serve as dishwashers. Verta Blake helps by playing the piano.

“I just like doing something, and I like staying busy,” said Wright, a South Hill native who moved to Chester in 1966.

FBC Centralia hosting auditions for Christmas play

Church Events Sep 10, 2019

Auditions for the musical, “Christmas: The Untold Story,” will be held...
‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

Community Sep 10, 2019

He’s Chester’s “Man of Steel.” Ryland Tinnell, 77, has...
Candidates discuss Carvana development

Candidates discuss Carvana development

Board of Supervisors Sep 10, 2019

Last week, Republican Jim Ingle and Democrat Murtaza Khan...

17 cats die in house fire

Fire & EMS Sep 10, 2019

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire...
Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Health Sep 10, 2019

Accumulating miles on foot around Chester is just one...
Garden Club’s installs new officers

Garden Club’s installs new officers

Clubs Sep 10, 2019

The Chester Garden Club recently installed new officers for...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.