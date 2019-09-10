FBC Centralia hosting auditions for Christmas play

Auditions for the musical, “Christmas: The Untold Story,” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 16-17 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at First Baptist Church,...

Auditions for the musical, “Christmas: The Untold Story,” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 16-17 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at First Baptist Church, Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Road, N. Chesterfield. http://www.aletheamccollin.com/auditions.html