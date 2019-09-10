Trending

Time Travelers Passport offers free admission to 19 historic sites

EventsHistory September 10, 2019 Press release

History buffs will be able to visit 19 Richmond-area historic sites for free on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, which is available by download from the participating locations’ websites.

Participating locations include: Agecroft Hall and Gardens, The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, The Chesterfield County Museum and Historic Jail, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Schoolhouse, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Historic St. John’s Church, The John Marshall House, Magnolia Grange, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Valentine and Wickham House,The Valentine First Freedom Center and the Virginia Randolph House.

FBC Centralia hosting auditions for Christmas play

Church Events Sep 10, 2019

‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

Community Sep 10, 2019

Candidates discuss Carvana development

Board of Supervisors Sep 10, 2019

17 cats die in house fire

Fire & EMS Sep 10, 2019

Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Health Sep 10, 2019

Garden Club’s installs new officers

Clubs Sep 10, 2019

