Time Travelers Passport offers free admission to 19 historic sites

History buffs will be able to visit 19 Richmond-area historic sites for free on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.



Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, which is available by download from the participating locations’ websites.



Participating locations include: Agecroft Hall and Gardens, The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, The Chesterfield County Museum and Historic Jail, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Schoolhouse, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Historic St. John’s Church, The John Marshall House, Magnolia Grange, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Valentine and Wickham House,The Valentine First Freedom Center and the Virginia Randolph House.