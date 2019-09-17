Trending

New boat ramps?

Chesterfield GovernmentCommunityOutdoors September 17, 2019 Press release

A memorandum of understanding between Chesterfield County and Dominion Energy calls for decommissioning of a boat ramp at Dutch Gap Conservation Area in order to allow the utility to remove coal ash from two coal ash “ponds” along Coxendale Road near Henricus Historical Park. The proposal calls for two new boat ramps at the 108-acre James River Conservation Area, located east of Falling Creek Ironworks Park and Interstate 95, including 7,000 feet of new roadway at the above site. That portion of the project would cost an estimated $5 million, take two years to engineer and two years to build. The MOU came about following a law passed this year and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires Dominion to remove or dispose of the coal ash by 2034.

Remembering 9-11

Events Sep 17, 2019

1611 Militia marches back in time

History Sep 17, 2019

It started when he wore a T-shirt that said,...
Orchestra pit

Community Sep 17, 2019

Workers from C.T. Purcell, Inc. were busy last week...
Coyner blames former sup’t for school district’s problems

Board of Supervisors Sep 17, 2019

Chesterfield’s former school superintendent was faulted last week by...

Bus service to begin in March

Chesterfield Government Sep 17, 2019

Greater Richmond Transit Co. plans to begin offering bus service along...

Biden 2020?

Commentary Sep 17, 2019

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
