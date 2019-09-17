A memorandum of understanding between Chesterfield County and Dominion Energy calls for decommissioning of a boat ramp at Dutch Gap Conservation Area in order...

A memorandum of understanding between Chesterfield County and Dominion Energy calls for decommissioning of a boat ramp at Dutch Gap Conservation Area in order to allow the utility to remove coal ash from two coal ash “ponds” along Coxendale Road near Henricus Historical Park. The proposal calls for two new boat ramps at the 108-acre James River Conservation Area, located east of Falling Creek Ironworks Park and Interstate 95, including 7,000 feet of new roadway at the above site. That portion of the project would cost an estimated $5 million, take two years to engineer and two years to build. The MOU came about following a law passed this year and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires Dominion to remove or dispose of the coal ash by 2034.