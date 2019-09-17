Bus service to begin in March

Greater Richmond Transit Co. plans to begin offering bus service along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County in March. That’s the word from GRTC’s...

That’s the word from GRTC’s communications director Carrie Rose Pace.



The service will run between the Food Lion in North Chesterfield near the Richmond city limit and John Tyler Community College in Chester.



Last October, county transportation director Jesse Smith said the GRTC option would use 40-passenger buses that would run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a $1.50 fare.



A previous bus service route in the county ran along Routes 60, 150, 1 and 10, but ridership was “fairly poor,” Smith said.



Although there is no one solution for county residents’ transportation needs, Smith said it is best to start with the area of greatest need, in this case, the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor, and expand it later.