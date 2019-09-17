Trending

Bus service to begin in March

Chesterfield GovernmentTransportation September 17, 2019 Press release

Greater Richmond Transit Co. plans to begin offering bus service along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County in March. That’s the word from GRTC’s...

Greater Richmond Transit Co. plans to begin offering bus service along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County in March.

That’s the word from GRTC’s communications director Carrie Rose Pace.

The service will run between the Food Lion in North Chesterfield near the Richmond city limit and John Tyler Community College in Chester.

Last October, county transportation director Jesse Smith said the GRTC option would use 40-passenger buses that would run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a $1.50 fare.

A previous bus service route in the county ran along Routes 60, 150, 1 and 10, but ridership was “fairly poor,” Smith said.

Although there is no one solution for county residents’ transportation needs, Smith said it is best to start with the area of greatest need, in this case, the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor, and expand it later.

Remembering 9-11

Remembering 9-11

Events Sep 17, 2019

1611 Militia marches back in time

1611 Militia marches back in time

History Sep 17, 2019

It started when he wore a T-shirt that said,...
Orchestra pit

Orchestra pit

Community Sep 17, 2019

Workers from C.T. Purcell, Inc. were busy last week...
Coyner blames former sup’t for school district’s problems

Coyner blames former sup’t for school district’s problems

Board of Supervisors Sep 17, 2019

Chesterfield’s former school superintendent was faulted last week by...

Bus service to begin in March

Chesterfield Government Sep 17, 2019

Greater Richmond Transit Co. plans to begin offering bus service along...

Biden 2020?

Commentary Sep 17, 2019

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.